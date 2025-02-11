Allen baseball, basketball teams have busy weekend

MIAMI, Okla. — Allen Community College baseball split a double-header with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Saturday.

After being on the wrong end of a 14-4 shelling by the Golden Norsemen, the Allen County Red Devils hunkered down for a 7-2 victory.

Allen returns to the Sooner state for a Valentine’s Day tilt against Northern Oklahoma College – Enid.

With Saturday’s double-header serving as a preseason series of sorts, the Red Devils featured five different pitchers. Jarrett Bell (1-1) took the loss despite only two innings on the mound.

The Golden Norsemen opened the game with a five-run barrage in the first and second innings. Allen County responded with a three-run third inning, but could not keep pace with NEO, who added another nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

Designated hitter Carson McCormac had a team-leading two RBIs with his only at-bat while third baseman Logan Martin went 1 of 3 with an RBI. Right fielder Tyson Amankrah went 1 of 2 with a run while infielder Marquee Williams scored two runs and an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

Fortunes shift in game two

The Red Devils provided a shelling of their own in the finale.

The Red Devils went on the offensive this time around with three runs in the third inning, then scored another four runs in the sixth.

Pitcher Miller Tavaglione remains undefeated at 2-0 after completing three innings of work, tallying three strikeouts while allowing only one run on two hits. Although spending more time on the mound than Tavaglione, Manuel Toro got the save with three strikeouts over four innings of work while allowing two hits and a run.

Behind the plate, Williams and Martin remained hot. The pair tied for the team lead in RBIs with two each. Williams ended the day 2 of 4 with two runs while Martin went 2 for 5 with a run. Catcher Meese Robberse also got in on the action after going 2 of 4 with an RBI.

Red Devil women blast Hesston

HESSTON — Allen County Community College may be peaking at just the right time after their most productive outing of the season in a 94-25 drubbing of Hesston College.

The Larks were no match for the Red Devils, who held Hesston to eigh points in the first half and 17 in the second half after Coach Leslie Crane began going to her bench with Allen County well ahead by halftime.

The Red Devils had six players reach double digits in scoring. Forward Aaliyah Brown was the night’s leading scorer 15 points, but that may just be the luck of the draw with guard Mafalda Chambel scoring 14, guard Audrey Peak scoring 13 and forward Tawhirikura Doyle scoring 12.

Chambel also had a team-leading five steals, followed by forward Yolaine Luthi and guard Nikki Gear, who tied with three each. Doyle had a team-leading nine rebounds, followed by center Ja’Mya Garland’s eight.

With the win, the Red Devils improve to 17-2 overall and 7-2 for second in the Jayhawk Conference. Similar to the boys, the 5-2 Neosho Panthers look to play spoiler when they come to town for a 6 p.m. tipoff. Neosho beat Allen County during their first encounter in mid-January, and look to sweep the series Wednesday.