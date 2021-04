KANSAS CITY, Kan. —The Allen Community College baseball team ended the longest road trip in program history on a rough note Thursday, dropping both games of its doubleheader to Kansas City Kansas, 12-10 and 13-9.

Josh Prinner and Alec Roberts both had three hits in the opener, but Red Devil pitchers surrendered seven walks.

Roberts and Jonah Weisner had three hits in the finale, but KCK batters slugged out 19 hits to complete the sweep.