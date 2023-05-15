 | Mon, May 15, 2023
Allen baseball ends season with 20-8 loss to Butler

A batch of runs from Butler's lineup, 20 runs across the first three innings, resulted in a lopsided loss to end Allen's season in the Region VI First Round playoffs Friday.

May 15, 2023 - 2:48 PM

Allen's Anthony Nino runs to first base on an infield hit earlier this season. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

EL DORADO — The Allen Community College baseball team had their season come to an end against Butler Community College in an ugly way in the Region VI First Round playoff series Friday. 

The Red Devils (25-29; 13-19) pitching was bashed with six runs in the first inning, 10 runs in the second and four more runs in the third in a lopsided 20-8 loss to Butler. When Allen responded with a four-run inning in the fifth, it was too little, too late. 

Allen scored in the top of the first inning when Cade Schupp singled to left field to plate Carson Shepherd for the early 1-0 lead. 

