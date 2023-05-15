Allen baseball ends season with 20-8 loss to Butler

EL DORADO — The Allen Community College baseball team had their season come to an end against Butler Community College in an ugly way in the Region VI First Round playoff series Friday.

The Red Devils (25-29; 13-19) pitching was bashed with six runs in the first inning, 10 runs in the second and four more runs in the third in a lopsided 20-8 loss to Butler. When Allen responded with a four-run inning in the fifth, it was too little, too late.

Allen scored in the top of the first inning when Cade Schupp singled to left field to plate Carson Shepherd for the early 1-0 lead.