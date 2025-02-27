Allen baseball loses 3 of 4 to Ellsworth College

The Allen Red Devils will have more than a week to marinate over losing three of four games against Ellsworth Community College with their return to the diamond not slated March 6.

Due to their field in Iola not being ready to play because of excess water from melted snow, the Red Devils hosted Ellsworth in Pittsburg, but the change of location was of no benefit to the Red Devils.

Ellsworth won the first three games by 12-0, 5-3 and 9-0 before the Red Devils ended the day on a high note with an 8-7 victory.

Lincoln Upton picked up the win for the Red Devils with four strikouts over 3-2/3 innings and four earned runs.

At the plate, designated hitter Carson McCormac and Lance Vickers tied for the team lead in RBIs with two each.

In the opener, Ellsworth ended the game by the fifth via run rule with Manuel Toro taking the loss with four innings pitched, giving up three earned runs and tallying five strikeouts.

At the plate, Allen center fielder Trent Lavicky picked up the Red Devils only hit.

In game 2, pitcher Miller Tavaglione took the loss with one more inning on the mound than Allen’s other pitchers. Despite the loss, Tavaglione struck out a pair of batters while giving up three earned runs and two walks.

At the plate, catcher Lance Vickers had a team-leading two RBIs.

In the third game, Saul Bolivar took the loss after four innings pitched and four strikeouts to three earned runs. European import center fielder Bjarne Reinhardt had a team-leading two RBIs while going two of three in the batter’s box.

Allen returns is on the road Thursday at Johnson County Community College.