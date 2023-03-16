 | Thu, Mar 16, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Allen drops to Des Moines Area CC

The Allen softball team dropped their second non-conference matchup in consecutive days against Des Moines Area Community College on Wednesday, 18-0. The Lady Red Devils challenging non-conference slate is a preparation for when the team competes in conference action at the end of March.

By

Sports

March 16, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Allen's Brooklyn Ellis (15). Photo by Quinn Burkitt

CHANUTE — The Allen softball team took a beating against Des Moines Area Community College on Wednesday night in Chanute, 18-0. 

It was an onslaught from the beginning for the Lady Red Devils (6-10) who allowed the Bears to score five runs in the first inning and 11 more in the second inning for a big early deficit. Allen couldn’t scratch across any runs as the team finished with only three hits. 

Carissa Knight began the afternoon at pitcher for Allen. Knight lasted one inning and served up six runs on three hits. Morgan Collins came on in the second inning. She recorded one out and was hit with seven runs of damage. 

Related
March 3, 2021
February 22, 2019
February 23, 2015
March 12, 2012
Most Popular