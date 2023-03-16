Allen drops to Des Moines Area CC

CHANUTE — The Allen softball team took a beating against Des Moines Area Community College on Wednesday night in Chanute, 18-0.

It was an onslaught from the beginning for the Lady Red Devils (6-10) who allowed the Bears to score five runs in the first inning and 11 more in the second inning for a big early deficit. Allen couldn’t scratch across any runs as the team finished with only three hits.

Carissa Knight began the afternoon at pitcher for Allen. Knight lasted one inning and served up six runs on three hits. Morgan Collins came on in the second inning. She recorded one out and was hit with seven runs of damage.