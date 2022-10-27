 | Thu, Oct 27, 2022
Allen earns 6-2 playoff win

The Allen men's soccer team knocked off Southeast for the third time this season on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the Region VI playoff tournament.

October 27, 2022 - 1:51 PM

Allen men’s soccer player Daniel Galindo (5) runs with the ball toward goal in front of a Southeast defender. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Allen Community College men’s soccer team took down Southeast in their opening round of the Region VI  playoff match Wednesday evening, 6-2. 

After going down by one goal in the opening minutes of the match, Allen (12-3-1; 7-2) responded with three first half goals followed by three more in the second half.

The Allen win was the third of the year over the Southeast Storm, going 2-0 and 3-1 earlier in the season. Red Devil Thiago Fernandes also registered a pair of two-goal performances against Southeast this season. 

