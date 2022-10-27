Allen earns 6-2 playoff win

The Allen Community College men’s soccer team took down Southeast in their opening round of the Region VI playoff match Wednesday evening, 6-2.

After going down by one goal in the opening minutes of the match, Allen (12-3-1; 7-2) responded with three first half goals followed by three more in the second half.

The Allen win was the third of the year over the Southeast Storm, going 2-0 and 3-1 earlier in the season. Red Devil Thiago Fernandes also registered a pair of two-goal performances against Southeast this season.