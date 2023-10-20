 | Fri, Oct 20, 2023
Allen ends road slate with win at Coffeyville

The Allen volleyball team closed their road slate of the season with a 3-1 victory at Coffeyville Wednesday. The Lady Red Devils have taken on their roles and are heading into their final home match and the playoffs with steam.

Allen’s Isabelle Simione sets up a hit against Johnson Co. this season. REGISTER/FILE PHOTO

COFFEYVILLE — The Allen volleyball team closed out its conference road schedule with a 3-1 victory at Coffeyville Community College Wednesday. 

The Lady Red Devils (18-9; 5-4 KJCCC) won the first set, 25-21, before falling in the second set, 19-25. The Red Devils then defeated Coffeyville in the third set, 25-18, as well as the fourth set, 25-22. 

“They were competitive sets, and they had some good height at the net,” Allen head coach Maria Aitkins said. “We had to be more defensively sound and it showed. Our serving was spot on and our blocking, once we got connecting and pressing over, helped.”

