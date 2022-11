MIAMI, OKLA. — The Allen Community College women’s basketball team cracked in a pair of road matchups this weekend at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and State Fair College.

The Lady Red Devils (8-3) dropped their first game on Friday night at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, 76-47.

Allen came out and scored 15 points in the first quarter behind a pair of two-pointers from Britney Schroer, Khassidy Warr and Skyler Evans.