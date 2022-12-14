 | Wed, Dec 14, 2022
Allen ladies stop OK Wesleyan

The Allen Community College women's basketball team played great defense and rebounded well in a victory last weekend over Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Allen's Noa Muranaka (2). Photo by Quinn Burkitt

BARTLESVILLE — The Allen Community College women dominated Oklahoma Wesleyan on the road on Saturday, 72-46. 

The Lady Red Devils (11-3) used strong defense and rebounding to roll over the Eagles in a 26-point victory. Allen’s offense thrived off its inside-outside offense and a wide variety of posts and perimeter scorers. 

“Our defense and rebounding were very good for three quarters and that is ultimately why we won,” said Allen head coach Leslie Crane. “Defense is the basis for this program. It’s key to what we do as well as defensive rebounding.”

