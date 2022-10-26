Allen looks to keep dominance rolling

The Allen Community College men’s basketball team is looking to continue is impressive national tournament run from last season as it hits the hardwood for a new year.

The Red Devils finished with a 28-7 record and 13-1 mark in conference action. The team also knocked off Johnson County three times to reach the national tournament in Danville, Ill., in March.

Like every season, the Jayhawk conference is expected to be a dogfight for the top spots and Allen is to compete again in a lengthy six-month season.