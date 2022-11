ARKANSAS CITY — The Allen women fared better than the men at this weekend’s Cowley Classic in Arkansas City over the weekend.

The Red Devils men’s basketball team (1-2) dropped their matchups to Cowley College, 69-59, as well as to No. 14 Coffeyville, 75-66.

The Lady Red Devils (2-1) split their pair of games with a loss to Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa, 57-54, before knocking off Tabor, 60-41.