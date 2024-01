Second-half struggles did in Allen Community College’s men Saturday.

The Red Devils led visiting Hesston by nine, 46-37, at the break, but the Larks outscored the Red Devils, 43-30, after intermission to win, 80-76.

The setback, in Allen’s Jayhawk Conference opener, drops the Red Devils to 8-9 overall, with a date at Neosho County (9-7; 0-1) coming Wednesday evening.