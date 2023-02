FORT SCOTT — Allen Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams cruised their way to victory at Fort Scott on Saturday.

The Red Devil men (16-5; 5-0) rattled off their 10th win in a row in a game in which they controlled from tip-off to the final whistle for a 75-61 victory. The Lady Red Devils (14-6; 3-2) forced 20 turnovers defensively and four scorers finished in double figures in a 65-47 win.

Women’s Basketball