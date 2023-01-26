 | Thu, Jan 26, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Allen men shoot to win over Neosho

The Allen men shot 54.5% from three-point range in the second half and Chris Dixon and Tanner Meyer each nailed a trio of threes to cruise past Neosho at home on Wednesday night.

By

Sports

January 26, 2023 - 3:33 PM

Allen's Ahmed Mahgoub (11). Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Allen Red Devils men’s basketball team breezed by rival Neosho at home in a madhouse gym on Wednesday night, 79-51. 

The Red Devils (14-5; 3-0) improved their winning streak to nine behind the shooting of Donovan Seamster, Chris Dixon and Tanner Meyer. 

Dixon put Allen ahead in the opening minutes when he nailed a three but Neosho quickly stormed down the court to take a 7-3 advantage only a couple minutes later. Turnovers plagued Allen early on when they allowed bad passes to lead to easy baskets for Neosho. 

Related
January 24, 2023
December 12, 2022
December 7, 2022
March 3, 2022
Most Popular