Allen men shoot to win over Neosho

The Allen Red Devils men’s basketball team breezed by rival Neosho at home in a madhouse gym on Wednesday night, 79-51.

The Red Devils (14-5; 3-0) improved their winning streak to nine behind the shooting of Donovan Seamster, Chris Dixon and Tanner Meyer.

Dixon put Allen ahead in the opening minutes when he nailed a three but Neosho quickly stormed down the court to take a 7-3 advantage only a couple minutes later. Turnovers plagued Allen early on when they allowed bad passes to lead to easy baskets for Neosho.