Allen men snatch first place playoff seed

BEATRICE — The Allen Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams took road victories at Southeast Community College in their final matches of the season on Wednesday.

The Red Devils men’s soccer team earned the No. 1 seed in their regional tournament with the victory. This comes after the Red Devils won the Jayhawk Conference with their win Saturday over Hesston.

The Lady Red Devils (11-4; 5-1) earned a 5-0 shutout win in the opener before the men’s Red Devils’ (11-3-1; 6-2) 3-1 victory.