Allen opens with split

Allen Community College's baseball team went 1-1 in a doubleheader Friday to kick off the 2021 season. The Red Devils defeated Hesston 6-3 in the opener and fell 8-7 in the finale.

Sports

February 9, 2021 - 10:16 AM

HUMBOLDT — Way back on Friday, before the weather took a turn for the obscene, it was actually baseball season for a few short, glorious hours.

With balmy weather in the 50s, it allowed Allen Community College’s baseball season to host Hesston for its season-opening doubleheader.

The teams worked a hard-earned split, with Allen taking the opener, 6-3, before Hesston came back to win the nightcap, 8-7.

