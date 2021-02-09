Allen opens with split

HUMBOLDT — Way back on Friday, before the weather took a turn for the obscene, it was actually baseball season for a few short, glorious hours.
With balmy weather in the 50s, it allowed Allen Community College’s baseball season to host Hesston for its season-opening doubleheader.
The teams worked a hard-earned split, with Allen taking the opener, 6-3, before Hesston came back to win the nightcap, 8-7.
