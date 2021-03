There were several keys to Allen Community College’s 84-59 win over visiting Neosho County Wednesday.

There was an assortment of thunderous dunks, mostly courtesy of Red Devil sophomore Amadou Traore. Fellow sophomore Freddie Word was his typical dynamic self, slicing to the basket with abandon, or finding a teammate for an easy lay-in.

But much of that likely would not have been possible without a stingy Red Devil defense, head coach Andy Shaw noted.