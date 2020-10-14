Menu Search Log in

Allen runners compete at Seminole Valley Stampede

Allen Community College's women continue to impress, while the men still have hopes for a national title in their sites. On Saturday, ACC runners were at a meet in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Sports

October 14, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Allen Community College’s Henos Andebrhan nears the finish at the Red Devil Duals in Iola Oct. 3. Andebrhan was named the KJCCC male runner of the week for his work. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Allen Community College’s women continue to shine as the cross country season enters the home stretch.

The top-ranked men, meanwhile, had a bit of a stumble.

The Red Devil runners traveled 7½ hours Saturday to run at the Seminole Valley Stampede at Mount Mercy University, which featured a cross section of junior colleges and four-year NAIA universities.

Related
October 5, 2020
November 6, 2013
October 2, 2012
September 19, 2012
Trending