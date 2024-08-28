Allen runners toe starting line

With a plethora of new faces, expectations remain sky high at Allen Community College’s cross country teams.

The Red Devils will bring eight newcomers into the fold in 2024, compared to the four returnees — two each for the men and women.

“We’re fairly young, but we’re bringing in a lot of new talent,” associate head coach Ricardo Banuelos. “They all have potential in them. We’ll get glimpses of it during the season. Our goal is to have it in place by the time nationals roll around in October.”

On the men’s side, sophomores Leonardo Flores and Michael Christopher return from last season’s squad, which wound up ranked ninth in the nation.

“Michael and Leo are definitely starting out in better shape than they were last year. They can do very well for us this season.”

Banuelos expects the newcomers to follow a similar path as they get adjusted to the longer distances for college runners compared to their high school days.

As for the women, Lilyan Gerow of Burlington and Marlina Zuniga of Topeka aren’t just the lone holdovers. They were the entire women’s team in 2023.

“Those two also are in much better shape,” Banuelos said. “I’m hoping they keep that going.

“If they stay healthy and continue to put in the work, by October we will be able to shock some people,” he added.

As for the newcomers, Banuelos was hesitant to single out any runners until they get their first meet under their belts Sept. 6 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Until then, preparation consists of grueling training runs, which have been pushed to the predawn hours of late because of a late summer blast.