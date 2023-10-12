 | Thu, Oct 12, 2023
Allen scores early to get by Central

The Lady Red Devils scored early and didn't allow Central to get around the goal throughout most of a 2-0 home victory Wednesday. Allen hosts local rival Neosho on Saturday in their final regular season matchup of the year.

October 12, 2023 - 2:03 PM

Allen’s Lizeth Ayala dribbles through some Highland defenders. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

The Allen women’s soccer team scored early in their 2-0 win over Central at home Wednesday. 

The Lady Red Devils (9-3; 4-3 KJCCC) struck for two goals in the opening half and held the Central Raiders scoreless throughout the contest.

“It’s a good shutout, a good win. It was nice to dominate,” said Allen head coach Jeremy McGinnis. “There were four more goals we could have scored because we work on passing around the net every day. We knew we could get behind their back line and get to the goalkeeper.” 

