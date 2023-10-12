Allen scores early to get by Central

The Allen women’s soccer team scored early in their 2-0 win over Central at home Wednesday.

The Lady Red Devils (9-3; 4-3 KJCCC) struck for two goals in the opening half and held the Central Raiders scoreless throughout the contest.

“It’s a good shutout, a good win. It was nice to dominate,” said Allen head coach Jeremy McGinnis. “There were four more goals we could have scored because we work on passing around the net every day. We knew we could get behind their back line and get to the goalkeeper.”