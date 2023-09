CHANUTE — The Allen men and women’s soccer teams were both held scoreless in a pair of losses at Neosho Wednesday night.

The Lady Red Devils (5-2; 2-2 KJCCC) opened up the action by falling 1-0 to the Panthers while Allen’s men (5-2-1; 2-2 KJCCC) were taken down 2-0 after Neosho scored twice early in the first half.

Women’s soccer