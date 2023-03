HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Allen Community College softball team grabbed one victory out of the four games they played over the weekend in the Nighthawk Round Robin Tournament.

The Lady Devils (4-8) prevailed in the first of the four-game slate with a win over National Park College, 5-2. Allen then lost to Navarro College, 17-5 and 12-4 in a couple of games before getting defeated by Northwest Mississippi Community College, 13-4.

Game one