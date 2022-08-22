 | Mon, Aug 22, 2022
Allen soccer enjoys successful start

The Allen Community College men's and women's soccer teams went a combined 3-0-1 this past weekend at St. Louis Community College and Southwestern Illinois Community College. That included the women's team knocking off a pair of national ranked top-25 teams.

August 22, 2022 - 2:21 PM

The Allen Community College men’s and women’s soccer teams kicked off their season over the weekend with a pair of road matches at St. Louis Community College and Southwestern Illinois.

While the men’s team took home a lone victory and a tie, the women’s team won both of their matches. The men’s team first knotted their final score with St. Louis Community College on Friday, 1-1, before cruising to a 2-0 shutout over Southwestern Illinois on Sunday. 

The final scores for the women were a 3-0 victory over No. 14 St. Louis to begin the weekend as well as a 4-2 stampeding over No. 9 Southwestern Illinois on Sunday. 

