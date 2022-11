The Red Devils men’s and women’s soccer teams seasons came to a halt against Pratt on Sunday in Region VI second round playoff losses.

The Allen’s men’s soccer team (12-4-1; 7-2) was defeated 2-1 on their home turf on Sunday night. The women’s team (12-5; 5-1) was shut out at Pratt, 2-0. Yuki Ikezaki delivered the lone goal for the Allen men in the opening minutes of the second half.

Men’s Soccer