Allen soccer squads fall in road matches

COLUMBUS, Neb. — The road was unkind to Allen Community College’s soccer teams Wednesday.

The Red Devil squads ventured to eastern Nebraska to take on Central Community College.

On the women’s side, the Red Devils’ Audrey Smith scored a pair of goals, but it was not enough as Central scored five goals on 11 shots to win, 5-2.

The loss drops Allen to 7-7 on the season.

The men’s game followed. Allen’s Calum Murphy scored in the 13th minute to counter a Central goal and even the score at 1-1.

But the rest was all Raiders as Central scored another before halftime and twice more after intermission to claim a 4-1 victory.

The loss drops the ACC men to 4-7-2.

The Allen squads are back in action Saturday at Neosho County Community College before wrapping up the regular season next week with home matches against Southeast on Wednesday and Central on Oct. 26.