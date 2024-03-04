Allen softball goes 1-3 in weekend action

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A monster hitting performance from Allen Community College’s Bailee Campbell highlighted the Red Devils’ otherwise tough weekend.

Campbell, Allen’s freshman second baseman, racked up nine hits in 13 at-bats Friday and Saturday, driving in seven over the four games with two doubles, a grand slam and seven RBIs.

Allen’s weekend for the ages came as the Red Devils went 1-3. Allen dropped both of its games on Friday, 10-0 to Eastern Oklahoma State College and 11-6 to Murray State.