Allen softball pounds Hesston to wrap up regular season

Allen Community College wrapped up the 2024 regular season in style Wednesday.

The Red Devils swept visiting Hesston, 15-1 and 15-5, to continue their season-ending hot streak.

Allen, which at one point went through a 4-16 stretch, has now won five of its past six and stands at 8-4 over its past 12.

“We’re definitely peaking at the right time,” Red Devil head coach Nicole Peters said. “We really played collectively as a team today.”

Wednesday’s games featured the novelty of Allen playing as the “road” team even though the games were held at the ACC softball diamond. That’s because the games were moved from Hesston to Iola because of wet field conditions.

The Red Devil hitters were quite comfortable in their home confines, smacking eight extra-base hits in Game 1. Allen scored two runs in each of the first three innings, tacked on three in the fourth and erupted for six in the top of the fifth.

Bailee Campbell went 4-for-4 in the opener with three doubles and a triple. She scored three times and drove in three. Jena Hendrix had a home run and single in her four at-bats with three RBIs. Madisyn Havenstein and Paxton Meyer each went 3-for-4 with a double. Kylar Smith chipped in with a double, while Morgan Collins and Calyn Michaelis both had singles.

Collins, meanwhile, held the Larks to five hits over five innings. She struck out four and walked one.

The hit parade continued in the nightcap, with ACC’s seven-run second inning setting the tone.

Allen racked up 18 hits, including Campbell’s three doubles and a single. Hayley Gerberding went 3-for-3 with a double and Camrynn Yardley had three singles.

Singling twice apiece were Hendrix, Meyer and Smith. Collins and Ashley Tribble both singled once.

The Red Devils added some lightning to their Game 2 thunder. Gerberding and Campbell had four and three stolen bases, respectively.

Campbell’s day — 8 for 9 overall with six doubles — included twice stealing home.

Yardley cruised to the victory on the mound, allowing seven hits and zero earned runs with three strikeouts.