The Allen Red Devil softball team split a pair of contests with Oklahoma Wesleyan JV at home on Wednesday afternoon.

In the first game, the Lady Red Devils (3-1) got down early in a 4-0 hole, from which they could never emerge in the 8-5 loss. In the second game, Allen was led by Robin Todd’s four RBI’s to get by Oklahoma Wesleyan JV, 12-7.

Game one