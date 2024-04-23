 | Tue, Apr 23, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Allen softball splits with Neosho Co.

Allen's Red Devils couldn't come up with the bit hit early Saturday, dropping a 5-1 decision to Neosho County. But the Red Devils responded in a big way, recording several key hits and riding the right arm of pitcher Camrynn Yardley in a 5-0 victory to earn the split.

Sports

April 23, 2024 - 1:04 PM

Allen Community College's Camrynn Yardley delivers a pitch earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CHANUTE — Camrynn Yardley was dominant on the pitcher’s circle and Hayley Gerberding hit a tie-breaking home run in the third inning as Allen Community College defeated rival Neosho County 5-1 on the softball diamond Saturday.

The victory salvaged a doubleheader split for the Red Devils, who had plenty of hits in the opener, but had nothing to show for it in a 5-0 loss.

With the split, Allen remains at .500 in the Jayhawk Conference at 7-7 (16-22 overall) with a Thursday doubleheader at Kansas City Kansas next on the schedule.

Related
April 18, 2024
March 20, 2024
February 20, 2024
March 7, 2012
Most Popular