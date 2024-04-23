Allen softball splits with Neosho Co.

CHANUTE — Camrynn Yardley was dominant on the pitcher’s circle and Hayley Gerberding hit a tie-breaking home run in the third inning as Allen Community College defeated rival Neosho County 5-1 on the softball diamond Saturday.

The victory salvaged a doubleheader split for the Red Devils, who had plenty of hits in the opener, but had nothing to show for it in a 5-0 loss.

With the split, Allen remains at .500 in the Jayhawk Conference at 7-7 (16-22 overall) with a Thursday doubleheader at Kansas City Kansas next on the schedule.