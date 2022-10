The Allen Community College women’s and men’s soccer teams took down Central Community College on Saturday, 2-1 and 3-2.

Women’s Soccer

The Lady Red Devils (8-4; 2-1) outshot the Lady Raiders in the first half, 3-1, but couldn’t get any of their shots to fall. Allen almost scored two goals within the opening minute of the match but headed to halftime with the score knotted at 0-0.