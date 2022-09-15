 | Thu, Sep 15, 2022
Allen sweeps Labette to move to 7-5 on season

The Allen Community College volleyball team got back on track Wednesday and swept Labette County in three straight sets. 

September 15, 2022 - 3:16 PM

It was a dominant night for the Lady Red Devils (7-5; 3-1) who outscored the Cardinals, 75-51. The most lopsided victory for Allen came in the opening set when they won by 11 points, 25-14. 

Allen and Labette remained all knotted up throughout the first set up until it was 12-12. The Lady Red Devils then went on a 13-2 run to cap the opening set and take the win. 

