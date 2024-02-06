 | Tue, Feb 06, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Allen to honor sports standouts Saturday

Greats of Allen Community College yesteryear will be recognized during Saturday's home basketball games against Neosho. The event is set in conjunction with the college's yearlong centennial celebration.

Sports

February 6, 2024 - 2:46 PM

Standout athletes of Red Devil past will be honored Saturday as Allen Community College continues commemorating its centennial by “Celebrating a Century of Champions.”

Notable teams who have donned the red and white will be recognized during halftime of Saturday’s home basketball games against rival Neosho County Community College.

Among those who plan to attend were players under Neal Crane’s basketball teams, including Scott Smith (1986-87), Thatcher Decker (89-90), Ryan Thornton (88-89) and Curtis Conyears (79-80).

Related
March 3, 2022
February 24, 2021
February 16, 2021
January 25, 2011
Most Popular