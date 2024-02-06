Allen to honor sports standouts Saturday

Standout athletes of Red Devil past will be honored Saturday as Allen Community College continues commemorating its centennial by “Celebrating a Century of Champions.”

Notable teams who have donned the red and white will be recognized during halftime of Saturday’s home basketball games against rival Neosho County Community College.

Among those who plan to attend were players under Neal Crane’s basketball teams, including Scott Smith (1986-87), Thatcher Decker (89-90), Ryan Thornton (88-89) and Curtis Conyears (79-80).