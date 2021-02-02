Allen volleyball squad hits the road

Allen Community College’s volleyball team completed its first week of the truncated 2021 season with road matches at Cowley and Highland.
The Red Devils went 1-2 on their road trips, falling in straight sets to Cowley before bouncing back to defeat Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, also in straight sets, on Saturday.
On Monday, Allen fell, 3-0, at Highland Community College.
