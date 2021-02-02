Menu Search Log in

Allen volleyball squad hits the road

The ACC Red Devil volleyball team went 1-2 in road matches, splitting a pair Saturday, then falling in straight sets Monday at Highland. The Red Devils are at home starting Thursday.

February 2, 2021 - 10:09 AM

Allen Community College’s volleyball team completed its first week of the truncated 2021 season with road matches at Cowley and Highland.

The Red Devils went 1-2 on their road trips, falling in straight sets to Cowley before bouncing back to defeat Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College, also in straight sets, on Saturday.

On Monday, Allen  fell, 3-0, at Highland Community College.

