The Allen Community College baseball team took one game of a four-game series against Cowley County Saturday.

The Red Devils (14-13; 6-6) walked it off in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader on a wild pitch which allowed Cade Schupp to take home plate for the 7-6 victory. It was a comeback affair for Allen as they trailed by two runs heading to the bottom of the seventh.

Allen then came up short in the second game of the afternoon in a 7-2 loss.