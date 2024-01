KANSAS CITY — Allen Community College’s women found their footing once again Wednesday, snapping their first losing “streak” of the 2023-24 season.

The Red Devils, who had lost two conference games in a row heading into the showdown at Kansas City, Kan., took control in the middle stages of a 69-44 win.

The victory lifts Allen to 14-4 overall and 2-2 in Jayhawk Conference play.