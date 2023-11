If one thing has emerged from the young 2023 basketball season, it’s that Allen Community College’s women have the potential to make some serious noise in the Jayhawk Conference.

“But that’s the thing,” ACC head coach Leslie Crane said. “Potential and a buck will get you a cup of coffee.”

Allen capped a spotless weekend at the Red Devil Classic, fending off Mid America Nazarene, 61-51, on Friday before steamrolling Kansas Wesleyan 88-61 on Saturday.