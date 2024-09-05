Allen women roll with second-half outburst; men rally to tie

NEOSHO, Mo. — A dominating second half propelled Allen Community College’s women’s soccer team to victory Sunday.

The Red Devils exploded for four goals over a 28-minute span to extend a 1-0 halftime lead to a 5-0 win over host Crowder College.

The victory evens ACC’s record at 2-2 with a road match at Hesston set for Friday.

Despite dominating possession throughout — Allen outshot Crowder 19 to 4 — the Red Devils led just 1-0 at halftime on Jillian Muhlberger’s unassisted goal in the 23rd minute.

That’s where it remained until the 60th minute, when Marsha Joseph connected for the Red Devils. Cierra Domonic and Camila Maldonado followed minutes apart to make it 4-0 before Dominick’s second goal of the day in the 88th minute capped the scoring.

Sashay Morgan stopped the only two shots on goal to record her second straight shutout.

THE MEN’S contest was a bit tighter.

After falling behind 1-0 in the early going, Allen was unable to do much on offense until Elvis Simiyu blasted home a goal in the 73rd minute for the equalizer.

That was all either team could score in a 1-1 draw, which gives ACC a 2-1-1 record.

Finnlay Aherne had the assist on Simiyu’s goal. Red Devil goalkeeper Disckson Phoon had four saves on the afternoon.