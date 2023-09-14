 | Thu, Sep 14, 2023
Allen wrangled by No. 1 Johnson County

Allen's volleyball team found themselves in a pickle when they were taken down by No. 1 Johnson County at home Wednesday. The Lady Red Devils took the lead first but trailed most of the match.

September 14, 2023 - 2:42 PM

Lady Red Devil Abby Altic. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Allen’s Lady Red Devils couldn’t keep up when they hosted No. 1 Johnson County in some NJCAA Division II volleyball action Wednesday. 

The Lady Red Devils (3-6) came out with the lead in the opening set but it quickly evaporated when Johnson County went on a run to secure a 25-14 win in the first set. Allen dropped the final two sets, 25-17 and 25-14. 

“Even if the score didn’t reflect it, we got better playing Johnson,” Allen head coach Maria Aikins said. “We knew we were in for a tough game. They are very disciplined and big in the front row so our defensive coverage had to be spot on tonight.”

