Allen’s four-game win streak snapped by JCCC

The Allen Community College Red Devils’ four-game win streak came to an end Saturday after falling to the Johnson County Community College Cavaliers 78-53.

With the loss, the Red Devils fall to 11-13 and 6-5 in the Jayhawk Conference and will need Kansas City Kansas (19-8, 9-2) Community College to drop all three of their next games to finish second in the conference. Lucky enough for Allen, if it comes down to that, they host KCKCC Saturday.

As for their most recent outing, the Red Devils held their own in the second half but could not overcome a 24-point deficit going into halftime.

Forward Henri Ray-Young scored a team-leading 15 points, followed by guards Malachi Schilreff and Tyler Pinder. Guard Mike Smith led Allen in rebounds with seven, followed by center Dirk Johnson and Pinder with five each.

With snowstorms looming in the forecast through Tuesday, their Wednesday tilt against Highland may be postponed. After Wednesday, the Red Devils host KCKCC Saturday, then wrap up the season on the road against Labette Community College.

Allen (18-35—53)

FG/3pt FT F TP

Costner 3/1 0 0 7

Ray-Young 5/5 0 2 15

Schilreff 5/1 0 1 11

Pinder 2/1 8 2 11

Johnson 0 0 3 0

Hill 0 0 1 0

Smith 2 1 3 5

Scott 1 0 1 2

Langford 1 0 1 2

Totals 18/8 9 13 53