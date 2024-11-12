Allen’s Smith named Jayhawk Conference offensive player of the year; Red Devils ink Emporia recruit

Audrey Smith kept busy during the Allen Community College women’s soccer season, piling up 21 goals and nine assists to propel the Red Devils on the field.

Now, she’s keeping busy piling up postseason honors.

Smith, a sophomore forward, was voted the Jayhawk Conference Division II Offensive Player of the Year.

“It’s exciting — very exciting,” Smith said. “Going into the season, my only goal was to put 110% into every game and every day of training.”

Smith’s 21 goals, 51 points and 92 total shots taken in 16 games led the conference. She also brought home two game-winning goals and was named conference player of the week twice during the season. She also was named NJCAA-Divison II national player of the week in early October.

Smith ranked 11th nationally in goals scored and 12th nationally in total points.

But to the Basehor native, Smith’s greatest appreciation was to see her teammates develop.

“We struggled at the beginning, but we really started picking it up toward the end. I’m really proud of how the girls really picked up the pace.”

Smith is uncertain of her path from here.

She had been recruited by a couple of schools during the season, “but I’m really hearing from a lot of schools after I got offensive player of the year.”

On top of continuing her soccer career, Smith plans to study to become a dental hygienist.

Her studies will have a little impact on which school she chooses.

“Honestly, not a lot of schools will have dental programs,” Smith said, adding those courses will come in a postgraduate setting. Emporia HIgh senior Karah Cooper, center, is flanked by her parents, Julie and Timothy Cooper, as she signs a letter of intent to play soccer next season at Allen Community College. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

IN ADDITION to celebrating Smith’s accomplishments, the team also welcomed the news Friday that Karah Cooper, a senior at Emporia High School, has signed a letter of intent to attend Allen next year.

Cooper will play as a midfielder.