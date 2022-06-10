 | Sat, Jun 11, 2022
Allyson Felix has ‘no regrets’ after seventh-place finish

“I’m glad that I came here, glad that I got to see everybody and I’m looking forward to the next chapter,” the 36-year-old Felix said.

June 10, 2022 - 1:57 PM

Team USA’s Allyson Felix smiles after winning the bronze medal in the 400-meter race at the Tokyo Olympics. On Thursday, Felix raced what was likely her final Diamond League meet Thursday in Rome. LOS ANGELES TIMES/WALLY SKALIJ/TNS

ROME (AP) — Allyson Felix had “no regrets” after a seventh-place finish in the 200 meters of what was likely her final Diamond League meet Thursday.

It made no difference to Felix — the most decorated female track athlete in Olympic history who plans to retire later this season — that she wasn’t really competitive amid an elite field at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea.

Shericka Jackson led a Jamaican 1-2 ahead of teammate and two-time reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in a meet-record 21.91 seconds.

