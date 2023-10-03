 | Tue, Oct 03, 2023
Alouidor wins it for Allen

Red Devil Patrick Alouidor made his play matter most when his team needed it after trailing 1-0 to start the second half. Alouidor scored three goals in the second half to secure the 3-1 victory.

October 3, 2023 - 4:21 PM

Allen’s Patrick Alouidor keeps the ball away from a Pratt defender. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Allen’s Patrick Alouidor delivered when his team needed it most in a 3-1 comeback win over Pratt Saturday. The Turks and Caicos native scored all three goals for Allen. 

It was sweet revenge for the Red Devils (7-2-1; 4-2 KJCCC), who fell to Pratt earlier this season and suffered a shock 2-1 loss to the Beavers in last year’s playoffs to end Allen’s season. 

“The win feels good,” said Alouidor. “Last year I didn’t get much playing time as a freshman, so they didn’t know I could score. It’s been great to help the team.”

