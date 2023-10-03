Alouidor wins it for Allen

Allen’s Patrick Alouidor delivered when his team needed it most in a 3-1 comeback win over Pratt Saturday. The Turks and Caicos native scored all three goals for Allen.

It was sweet revenge for the Red Devils (7-2-1; 4-2 KJCCC), who fell to Pratt earlier this season and suffered a shock 2-1 loss to the Beavers in last year’s playoffs to end Allen’s season.

“The win feels good,” said Alouidor. “Last year I didn’t get much playing time as a freshman, so they didn’t know I could score. It’s been great to help the team.”