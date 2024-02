BUFFALO — Marmaton Valley High’s boys had assumed control in the second quarter Friday, outscoring Altoona-Midway 20-13 to take a 27-23 lead.

But the Jets returned the favor in the third period, putting together an 18-5 run to take the lead for good in a 58-44 victory.

The loss dropped Marmaton Valley to 6-11 on the season and denied the Wildcats a chance to top off Altoona-Midway, which leads MV’s Class 1A Substate standings with an 11-6 record.