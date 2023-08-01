 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
American cyclist Dygert makes another world title run

Chloe Dygert’s cycling career could have ended with a terrible crash at the 2020 world championships. The comeback of the two-time Olympian to the top of the sport has been daunting, waylaid by the Epstein-Barr virus, more surgeries to repair the injuries to her leg and another crash this past January.

August 1, 2023 - 2:18 PM

U.S. cyclists Sarah Hammer, Chloe Dygert Kelly Catlin and Jennifer Valente earn the silver medal in women's cycling team pursuit on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016, at the Rio Olympic Velodrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the Summer Olympics. Great Britain won the gold medal in the event. (Brian Peterson/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS)

Chloe Dygert’s career could have ended at the bottom of an Italian ravine, where the American cyclist had been racing for a world championship with an eye on Olympic gold before colliding with a guardrail and sustaining devastating leg injuries.

Her comeback to the top of the sport has been daunting.

Dygert needed several rounds of surgery to repair the damage. She was waylaid by the Epstein-Barr virus, which left her fighting extreme fatigue. She had heart surgery last fall to treat supraventricular tachycardia, an irregularly fast heartbeat. And this spring, another training crash took her off the bike again.

