American wrestler takes gold in Tokyo

American Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the second ever U.S. wrestler to claim Olympic gold, by defeating Blessing Oborodudu of Nigeria in the women's 68-kilogram freestyle final. Elsewhere, USA's Brittney Reese was edged out for gold in the women's long jump by Malaika Mihambo of Germany.

August 3, 2021 - 8:54 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Tamyra Mensah-Stock of the United States defeated Blessing Oborududu of Nigeria 4-1 in the women’s 68-kilogram freestyle wrestling final to claim the second Olympic gold medal ever for an American female wrestler.

Mensah-Stock defeated 2016 Olympic gold medalist Sara Dosho 10-0 in the first round and beat Feng Zhao of China 10-0 by technical superiority in the quarterfinals. She defeated former world champion Alla Cherkasova of Ukraine 10-4 in the semifinals.

Mensah-Stock joins Helen Maroulis as American women to win gold. Maroulis won the 53kg class in 2016.

