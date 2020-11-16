An All-American sprint to the finish

FORT DODGE, Iowa — All of the trials, tribulations, thrills and spills of a cross country season unlike any other suddenly came down the last 800 meters, with three teams still within reach of a national championship.

Allen Community College, which spent time as the top NJCAA Division II team in the country before a late swoon dropped the Red Devil men to third, was neck and neck with North Iowa and Cowley.

How close was it?