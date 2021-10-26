An end of an era for Lloyd as U.S. women’s soccer legend

Reality is starting to set in for Carli Lloyd, who plays her last game for the United States on Tuesday night.

Lloyd, who memorably scored three goals in the opening 16 minutes of the U.S. victory in the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, is retiring from soccer after a decorated career that includes two World Cup titles and a pair of Olympic gold medals.

Admired by teammates and fans alike for her fierce determination, Lloyd will say goodbye when the U.S. takes the field against South Korea in St. Paul, Minnesota.