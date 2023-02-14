 | Tue, Feb 14, 2023
Andy Reid: ‘Not much stock’ in retirement rumor

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laid to rest any murmuring that he would consider retirement now that the Chiefs have won their second Super Bowl in four years.

February 14, 2023 - 1:00 PM

With the Super Bowl trophy in hand, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, stands with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before speaking at a press conference Monday morning, Feb. 13, 2023, in Phoenix. The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, 38-35. Photo by Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star/TNS

PHOENIX — The bleary-eyed morning-after Super Bowl news conference is mostly a photo opportunity as the Vince Lombardi and Pete Rozelle trophies are handed out to the coach of the winning team and the game’s MVP.

On this occasion, the session allowed Andy Reid to reinforce the idea he’ll be the Chiefs’ head coach next season.

“I know I got asked that a lot, and I wasn’t really expecting to,” said Reid, 64. “I didn’t put much stock into all that. I enjoy what I’m doing, and I’ve got this guy over here who is a pretty good player.”

