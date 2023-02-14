Andy Reid: ‘Not much stock’ in retirement rumor

PHOENIX — The bleary-eyed morning-after Super Bowl news conference is mostly a photo opportunity as the Vince Lombardi and Pete Rozelle trophies are handed out to the coach of the winning team and the game’s MVP.

On this occasion, the session allowed Andy Reid to reinforce the idea he’ll be the Chiefs’ head coach next season.

“I know I got asked that a lot, and I wasn’t really expecting to,” said Reid, 64. “I didn’t put much stock into all that. I enjoy what I’m doing, and I’ve got this guy over here who is a pretty good player.”