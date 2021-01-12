Antetokounmpo returns to lead Bucks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a one-game absence because of a minor back injury and scored 22 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Orlando Magic 121-99 on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo, the reigning two-time NBA MVP, started slowly and battled through second-half foul trouble before coming alive in the fourth quarter. Milwaukee won a second straight and beat Orlando for a fifth consecutive time in the regular season.

“At the end of the day, I had five fouls, but I was just trying to play the game, go downhill and get my teammates involved,” said Antetokounmpo, who had six rebounds and four assists. “I was just wanting to execute down the stretch.”