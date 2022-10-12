 | Wed, Oct 12, 2022
Menu Search Log in

AP Big 12 Midseason peek

Kansas second-year coach Lance Leipold is known as a program builder, and his work with the No. 19 Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1) could be his best yet. The Jayhawks are ranked this season for the first time since 2009.

By

Sports

October 12, 2022 - 2:23 PM

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold leads the team onto the field before a game against Duke at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 24, 2022, in Lawrence, Kansas. Photo by (Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images/TNS)

Adrian Martinez had done just about everything in his first four years of college football except play on a winning team.

Those wins are finally coming for him at Kansas State.

The 17th-ranked Wildcats (5-1, 3-0) sit atop the Big 12 standings in large part because of their dual-threat quarterback. He rushed for a combined 319 yards and acounted for nine touchdowns in breakout performances against Oklahoma and Texas Tech before he led the Wildcats to a grind-it-out victory at Iowa State last week.

Related
March 11, 2020
December 17, 2019
February 27, 2019
December 12, 2018
Most Popular