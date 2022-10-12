AP Big 12 Midseason peek

Adrian Martinez had done just about everything in his first four years of college football except play on a winning team.

Those wins are finally coming for him at Kansas State.

The 17th-ranked Wildcats (5-1, 3-0) sit atop the Big 12 standings in large part because of their dual-threat quarterback. He rushed for a combined 319 yards and acounted for nine touchdowns in breakout performances against Oklahoma and Texas Tech before he led the Wildcats to a grind-it-out victory at Iowa State last week.